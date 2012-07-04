Outkast Star Andre 3000 To Cover The Beatles In Jimi Hendrix Biopic

The 'Hey Ya' star is currently shooting the movie in Ireland and will tackle the fab four's 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

Andre 3000 will not be performing any tracks by Jimi Hendrix in the new biopic All Is By My Side and instead covering tracks by the likes of The Beatles and Muddy Waters.

The Outkast star is currently shooting the film in Ireland and producers told Rolling Stone that because the late rock legend's estate has not granted any permission of any of Hendrix's music to be used then original recordings from Andre will be used of songs covered by the 'All Along the Watchtower' star during his career.

Speaking about the inclusion of covers, a spokesperson for Experience Hendrix – who overlook the estate - said: "They want to make a Jimi Hendrix movie without Jimi Hendrix music. It would be like making a movie about Lincoln without being able to use the Gettysburg Address."

Filming of the movie is expected to be finished this month with the view for a release at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013.

Other stars in the movie include Ashley Charles, Imogen Poots and Hayley Atwell.

You can view a picture of Andre 3000 below:

The movie will be set in London during 1966-1967, despite being filmed abroad.

Producer Sean McKittrick said it's "easier...to recreate 1967 London," in their current location in Ireland when questioned about the destination.

Andre is currently also reportedly working on a new studio album.