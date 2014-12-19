Ben Haenow Questions If Blonde Electra Are REALLY Sisters!

19 December 2014, 08:05

Feared by many a guest, the Capital interrogation is back, and with a vengeance for X Factor GOSSIP!!

It's been another year of rumours sprouting from behind the scenes of X Factor, and so before we embark on with our lives Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon do us all a favour, and get X Factor series winner Ben Haenow to clear those pesky rumours up, once and for all!

Last time we saw a Capital interrogation was when Dave whipped out his torch in the face of Cheryl Fernandez-Versini... Will Ben crack under pressure as we turn down the lights, and up the heat??  

Catch Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon on Capital Saturday from 6am.

Ben Haenow With Dave And Lisa

 

