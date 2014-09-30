Blonde Feat. Melissa Steel - 'I Loved You'

Watch the deep house duo's moving video for their breakthrough UK chart smash.

Blonde burst onto the music scene in 2014 with their incredible breakthrough single 'I Loved You'.

The song, a favourite in clubs up and down the country, features vocals from UK singer Melissa Steel.

Blonde launched the track in November 2014 and gave themselves their first big hit on the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart.

The UK-based deep house duo have yet to officially announce plans for their debut studio album.

