The 16 Funniest 'Behind The Lyrics' Quotes On Spotify

From Taylor Swift to 50 Cent, plenty of artists have had their lyrics hilariously analysed by Genius...

If you've ever used Spotify, you'll know that music-loving brand Genius have given us all the inside scoop when it comes to the biggest tunes around.

Their 'Behind The Lyrics' feature tells you interesting (and often hilarious) facts about what you're currently listening to, so we decided to pick out 16 of the absolute best that people have stumbled across...

> How Many Songs From These Forgotten Noughties Bands Can You Remember?

Justin Bieber - 'Sorry'

Thank god for Genius annotations on Spotify, I would’ve had no idea what that song was about pic.twitter.com/qXgGtpoEHx — Christian Tierney (@_CTierney) March 26, 2018

50 Cent - 'Candy Shop'

The Weather Girls - 'It's Raining Men'

@Spotify I want to one day be as hilarious as your @Genius writers. pic.twitter.com/1wXDFfaarW — Claire Gould (@clairegould00) April 8, 2018

Ginuwine - 'Pony'

There’s a whole moment on the Genius descriptions on Spotify and they left out the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/TCRxKgBh2o — 1L Gunner (@Ali_stopit) April 8, 2018

The Weeknd - 'Party Monster'

This is one of the dumbest lyric genius things I’ve seen on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/YSVbWnUAL5 — (@PaidPistol) February 6, 2018

Alessia Cara - 'I'm Yours'

what are these Genius annotations???? I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/IwwrmbLpk4 — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) April 4, 2018

Taylor Swift - 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

Fleetwood Mac - 'Dreams'

de Genius annotations for Fleetwood Mac- Dreaming i CRYYYY pic.twitter.com/sDFj595a6l — koning der ballonnen en oneven cijfers (@BitchOfKitsch) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé - 'Crazy In Love'

Hats off to Spotify and Genius. When they provide lyrics, they are thorough. pic.twitter.com/wthPPZko1o — Oscar Tollast (@OscarTollast) March 11, 2018

Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - 'Four Five Seconds'

The Behind the Lyrics feature on Spotify is underrated pic.twitter.com/iveKfuNMxF — Megh Patel (@mpat619) March 29, 2018

Desiigner - 'Panda'

Thanks for the lyrics Spotify pic.twitter.com/O1O9hTCSj4 — Brian Paner (@bozasm) March 28, 2018

Nick Jonas - 'Bom Bidi Bom'

Outkast - 'Hey Ya'

Camila Cabello - 'Havana'

I have doubts, Spotify lyrics genius pic.twitter.com/YvlQSbUsni — Carolyn Klarecki (@carolynklarecki) March 27, 2018

Diana Ross - 'Endless Love'

Genius’ Fact Track on Spotify is a point-blank kween pic.twitter.com/LHvylmUAW1 — j (@turquatta) March 20, 2018

Taylor Swift - '...Ready For It'

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Music Fun!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Camila Cabello joined us for a game of 'Finish The Lyric'...