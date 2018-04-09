The 16 Funniest 'Behind The Lyrics' Quotes On Spotify

9 April 2018, 13:21

Genius Lyrics

From Taylor Swift to 50 Cent, plenty of artists have had their lyrics hilariously analysed by Genius...

If you've ever used Spotify, you'll know that music-loving brand Genius have given us all the inside scoop when it comes to the biggest tunes around.

Their 'Behind The Lyrics' feature tells you interesting (and often hilarious) facts about what you're currently listening to, so we decided to pick out 16 of the absolute best that people have stumbled across...

Justin Bieber - 'Sorry'

50 Cent - 'Candy Shop'

The Weather Girls - 'It's Raining Men'

Ginuwine - 'Pony'

The Weeknd - 'Party Monster'

Alessia Cara - 'I'm Yours'

Taylor Swift - 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

Fleetwood Mac - 'Dreams'

Beyoncé - 'Crazy In Love'

Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - 'Four Five Seconds'

Desiigner - 'Panda'

Nick Jonas - 'Bom Bidi Bom'

Outkast - 'Hey Ya'

Camila Cabello - 'Havana'

Diana Ross - 'Endless Love'

Taylor Swift - '...Ready For It'

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Camila Cabello joined us for a game of 'Finish The Lyric'...

