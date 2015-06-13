LunchMoney Lewis - 'Bills' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2015) - WATCH

13 June 2015, 00:08

It's been a Big Top 40 chart mainstay for WEEKS - so natch we had to have it at the #CapitalSTB too!

LunchMoney Lewis brought a bit of Miami hip-hop flavour to our Summertime Ball 2015 With Vodafone this year… and we all loved EVERY minute of it!

WATCH all the live performances from our Summertime Ball 2015, with Vodafone!

The American rap star is a BIG deal right now, and ‘Bills’ was just what the doctor ordered when he rocked up in front of the Wembley Stadium crowd to give us one of the Vodafone Big Top 40’s strongest tracks of 2015 so far.

LunchMoney Lewis Live Summertime Ball 2015

Did you enjoy LunchMoney Lewis' FIRST ever performance at the #CapitalSTB? Hit play on the video above and watch him in action.

WATCH all the latest Summertime Ball performances

WATCH all the latest Summertime Ball performances

More Music News

See more More Music News

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013
Calvin Harris Aarika Wolf GQ After Party

Calvin Harris And Girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, Involved In Car Crash
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Hailey Baldwin Shawn Mendes Met Gala Asset

Shawn Mendes Fuelled Hailey Baldwin Relationship Rumours With One Simple Move At The Met Gala

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design