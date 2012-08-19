Sam And The Womp's 'Bom Bom' Takes Number One Spot On Vodafone Big Top 40

19 August 2012, 19:17

The band's new single knocks Rita Ora off the top spot after one week at number one.

Sam and the Womp shot straight to number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart, ending Rita Ora's reign on the top spot after one week.

The 'R.I.P.' singer reached number one last weekend with her latest single 'Party & BS (How We Do)', but was pushed down to number two by Sam and the Womp's chart debut 'Bom Bom', which topped the chart less than 24 hours after its release today (19th August).

Fresh from her Olympics closing ceremony performance last weekend Emeli Sande made it to number three with a new entry for her 'Read All About It, Pt III' release, while Wiley's 'Heatwave' is at number four.

Former Big Top 40 number one 'Spectrum (Say My Name) by Florence and the Machine rounds out the top five songs on the chart.

View a still from the music video for Sam and the Womp's 'Bom Bom' below:

Taylor Swift also scored a high new entry weekend with the release of her much hyped new single 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', which charted at number ten.

