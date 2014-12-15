Ben Haenow's 'Something I Need' Gets First Capital Play - And You Guys LOVED It!

Ben Haenow sings Something I Need (Winner's Single) | The Final Results | The X Factor UK 2014 04:22

Ben Haenow was crowned the winner of X Factor 2014, and his brilliant winner's single, 'Something I Need' went down VERY well with you guys!

The gorgeous Ben Haenow was crowned winner of the X Factor 2014, and this morning (Monday 15th December) we brought you the first Capital play of his winner's single, 'Something I Need' - which you guys went crazy for!

The OneRepublic cover is already at number three on the iTunes chart, just a day after it was announced that Ben managed to beat the competition in the form of Fleur East and Andrea Faustini to win the X Factor.

Fans of Ben took to Twitter to express how much they were LOVING it's first Capital play:

Love that capital are playing @Bhaenow winners single! — Shona• (@shonaa95) December 15, 2014

@Bhaenow your on capital FM yessss — pls follow me olly? (@x_charlotteee_x) December 15, 2014

@Bhaenow playing your single on capital! Glad to say I bought it!! — Meg (@_meglou) December 15, 2014

@Bhaenow omg ill have to buy that I luv u haenow — #benhaenowlover (@benhaenowlover) December 15, 2014

@Bhaenow on the way to work and heard Ben's new song!! #setfortheday. Congrats Ben!! — Carly Porter (@c_porter3) December 15, 2014

@Bhaenow Your single is so good I can't stop listening to it — Rebecca Sage (@_rlsage) December 15, 2014

You May Also Like…