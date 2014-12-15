Ben Haenow's 'Something I Need' Gets First Capital Play - And You Guys LOVED It!
15 December 2014, 08:46
Ben Haenow sings Something I Need (Winner's Single) | The Final Results | The X Factor UK 2014
04:22
Ben Haenow was crowned the winner of X Factor 2014, and his brilliant winner's single, 'Something I Need' went down VERY well with you guys!
The gorgeous Ben Haenow was crowned winner of the X Factor 2014, and this morning (Monday 15th December) we brought you the first Capital play of his winner's single, 'Something I Need' - which you guys went crazy for!
The OneRepublic cover is already at number three on the iTunes chart, just a day after it was announced that Ben managed to beat the competition in the form of Fleur East and Andrea Faustini to win the X Factor.
Fans of Ben took to Twitter to express how much they were LOVING it's first Capital play:
Love that capital are playing @Bhaenow winners single!
— Shona• (@shonaa95) December 15, 2014
@Bhaenow your on capital FM yessss
— pls follow me olly? (@x_charlotteee_x) December 15, 2014
@Bhaenow playing your single on capital! Glad to say I bought it!!
— Meg (@_meglou) December 15, 2014
listening to @Bhaenow on capital
— O'Donoghue (@amyjaynee_) December 15, 2014
@Bhaenow omg ill have to buy that I luv u haenow
— #benhaenowlover (@benhaenowlover) December 15, 2014
@Bhaenow on the way to work and heard Ben's new song!! #setfortheday. Congrats Ben!!
— Carly Porter (@c_porter3) December 15, 2014
@Bhaenow Your single is so good I can't stop listening to it
— Rebecca Sage (@_rlsage) December 15, 2014