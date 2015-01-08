5 Questions With Ben Haenow: Fave TV Shows, Low Notes… And His Secret Celeb Crush!

X Factor 2014 winner Ben is faced with five tricky questions by us during his visit.

He may have won The X Factor last year, but Ben Haenow faced another big challenge recently when he was quizzed by us at Capital.

Hit play on the video above to see Ben take on our five question challenge, revealing things like his favourite television show and the lowest musical note he can sing.

As well as that… Ben ALSO reveals his super-secret celebrity crush, and it just happens to be an X Factor UK judge!

