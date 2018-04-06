WATCH: Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Got Thrown Out Of Bar In A HEADLOCK By Security

The reality contestant had been drinking straight from the cider tap before she got ejected.

The former Love Island contestants might be known for making the headlines for all the wrong reasons but this is probably the most shocking one yet – Olivia Attwood has been filmed being dragged out of a bar in a HEADLOCK by security.

Chris Hughes Is Apparently 'Secretly Dating' Georgia May Foote

Olivia was filmed at The Source Bar in Maidstone last night where a fan caught her drinking cider directly from the tap after laying across the bar – before she got bundled out by the irate security.

An onlooker revealed, “She got on the bar, tried to drink out the tap and got dragged out straight away. Literally that’s what happened.

“She was with three men and they arrived just before 2am. I’m really honestly a bit confused about why she was there. It was an indie rock night and the club was full of 18-year-olds.

“I’ve always thought Olivia was more of an Essex girl, going to Sugar Hut, dressed up to the nines. We were in shock - it’s so not her. She’s from Love Island, she’s got a glam life and she’s a bit older. But she was just wearing jeans and a jumper, not what you would expect.

The eyewitness added, “She was stumbling around. She wasn’t on the dancefloor, she was just stood by the bar. People clocked who she was and we were looking at her but no one went near her.

“I think someone from her management was with her - they were trying to get her to chill out a bit. And when she left they were trying to make sure no one was videoing her - but obviously they didn’t succeed.

“She’s a loud girl, she was protesting when she got dragged out. We laughed when we realised she was slurping on Strongbow, but to be honest, at that point I think she was drinking anything.”

Yikes.

If You Want All The Low-Down On 'Love Island' Couples, Head On Over To Our App!