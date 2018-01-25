Logan Paul’s Grovelling Return To YouTube Wasn’t Exactly What Most People Expected

YouTuber Logan Paul has released a new video about suicide prevention.

After he shared the now infamous 'Suicide Forest' video with his 16 million subscribers on YouTube, Logan Paul's universe came crashing down. His graphic inclusion of a suicide victim was condemned by the world and he became the most talked about vlogger on the planet for all the wrong reasons.

Having refrained from posting on the site for several weeks, the 22 year old has now returned with a video entitled 'Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow' and the poignant seven minute long visual opens up a powerful discussion around suicide.

Logan is joined by suicide survivor Kevin Hines and he details his story, with Logan seemingly desperate to learn about the subject in order to educate himself and atone for his previous poor judgment.

The Vlogging superstar can be heard saying, "I know I’ve made mistakes, I know I’ve let people down, but what happens when you’re given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world?"

"It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I'm hear to have a hard coversation so those who are suffering can have easier ones."

But the video hasn't been met with complete positivity by people online and many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Logan's grovelling new visuals...

Just because Logan Paul’s had a hair cut doesn’t mean he’s changed — Chelsea (@chelseahilberrt) January 25, 2018

Logan Paul still trying to be relevant with a suicide video. Could've done that in the first place instead of posting the stupid forest vid. I wish it wasn't so clearly an afterthought/attempt to capitalize on something really sad. — RM (@reg_ay) January 25, 2018

Guys. GUYS! Logan Paul is back y'all, and he's a changed man.



He's no longer the dead body showing, disrespectful, man-child, twat that he once was.



He's now the dead body showing, disrespectful, man-child, twat with a new haircut. — Lee Bag (@FriendNamedLee) January 25, 2018

While I love more than anything to see suicide awareness I still feel that this is still not about that at all and still all about himself, Logan Paul and his career. — Maddles (@maddlesk) January 25, 2018

Hah, look at Logan Paul pretending to be a good person. — Goose Kevin (@discountedtacos) January 25, 2018

Logan has also announced that he will donate $1,000,000 to suicide prevention charities, including $250,000 going to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which features in the video.

Not all the response has been negative and there are many Logan Paul fans who believe the star deserves a second chance...

If you haven’t watched @LoganPaul new video I highly recommend you watch it. Logan. I am very proud of you. Although I’m just some kid from uk and my opinion may not matter to anyone. I am very proud. You are a good guy



Huge amount of respect and love for you

Jake — jake sweet (@jakesweeteam10) January 25, 2018

Logan Paul's new video was really well made and interesting, I like to believe that people aren't evil, we all make mistakes and I can very much see where he came from. Either way the video is a great start — JP (@ItsaMeJP) January 25, 2018

Having been dropped by YouTube from its original content plans, it remains to be seen if Logan Paul will be able to claw back his credibility as he continues to release videos across 2018.

