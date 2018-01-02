“Disgusting!” YouTuber Logan Paul Is Slammed For Filming A Suicide Victim & Making Jokes

This is just shocking.

YouTuber Logan Paul has apologised for his latest video in which he filmed the body of a suicide victim and made jokes about it after fans turned on him for his “disgusting” behaviour.

In the since deleted video, Logan was filming in the Aokigahara forest near Mount Fuji, which is known to be a site of frequent suicides as he has heard it was “haunted”.

The group stumbled upon a dead body of a person who had hung themselves in the forest, and while the group appeared shocked, they also made jokes and filmed the body, only blurring out the face.

Unsurprisingly, people were disgusted by his behaviour and took to Twitter to slam Logan:

logan paul out here making pewdiepie seem like a decent person — paige (@panamoop) January 2, 2018

Suicide is not something you joke about. It's so disrespectful that Logan Paul thought it was okay to film a dead guy. — Maddie (@OngoingPain) January 2, 2018

A real apology would consist of a month self imposed suspension and to volunteer with a suicide prevention service until you grow up. @LoganPaul @SophieT — Jona (@Jona_NUFC) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul disgusts me beyond words — Eva (@eternlmisery) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul had no right to film that man who committed suicide and then decide to upload it to YouTube as a vlog. There is no excuse for that. That's all I have to say on that matter — David (@RenDavid03) January 2, 2018

At least @LoganPaul ‘s sub count has only been going down since this whole thing - only good thing to come of this — Èmįłÿ Åñńė (@the_phan_clan) January 2, 2018

don't think I've ever been as confronted in my life as I was having @LoganPaul shove a dead body in my face, filming it from less than a metre away. 2018 is cancelled. — jen rose (@jenansett) January 2, 2018

The body may have been random to you, but to so many others it was a father, a brother, a son- someone’s friend. Someone’s LOVED ONE. — Alex Rodas (@_Sxmpxtxrnxl_) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul is a vile human being. His youtube channel should be deleted for this. The amount of disrespect he has shown is disgusting. — Jess (@Jessgc95) January 2, 2018

Logan has since deleted the video from his channel and released a statement apologising for his actions:

Here’s hoping Logan’s learnt from this mistake.