“Disgusting!” YouTuber Logan Paul Is Slammed For Filming A Suicide Victim & Making Jokes

2 January 2018, 10:34

Logan Paul

This is just shocking.

YouTuber Logan Paul has apologised for his latest video in which he filmed the body of a suicide victim and made jokes about it after fans turned on him for his “disgusting” behaviour.

“Last Night I Held You In My Arms” Rihanna Pays Tribute To Her Cousin Who Was Shot Dead Over Christmas

In the since deleted video, Logan was filming in the Aokigahara forest near Mount Fuji, which is known to be a site of frequent suicides as he has heard it was “haunted”.

The group stumbled upon a dead body of a person who had hung themselves in the forest, and while the group appeared shocked, they also made jokes and filmed the body, only blurring out the face.

Unsurprisingly, people were disgusted by his behaviour and took to Twitter to slam Logan:

Logan has since deleted the video from his channel and released a statement apologising for his actions:

Here’s hoping Logan’s learnt from this mistake. 

> For All Your Celeb News, Head On Over To Our App

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato bikini

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

This week's Big Top 40 has just finished. Check back soon to see the latest chart!
Visit the site