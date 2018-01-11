The Logan Paul Saga Just Got A Whole Lot Worse If These Allegations About His Manager Are True

This just gets worse.

New accusations have come out claiming Logan Paul’s manager is trying to distract from the Suicide Forest video drama by paying off a site to claim that fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson is a paedophile.

After a YouTube channel posted a video featuring a montage of clips where Shane apparently made inappropriate comments about underage children and admitted to Googling ‘naked baby’, they also uploaded what appeared to be a receipt for a payment from Logan Paul’s manager for making the claims.

Shane hit back on Twitter saying the comments had been taken out of context and denied the accusations against him.

no. that video is all jokes taken out of context and has all the punchlines removed. it also is illegal to claim someone is a pedofile and use 6 year old jokes as “proof”. — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 10, 2018

i’m not a pedophile. i can’t believe i even have to say that. it literally feels like i’m in a nightmare. https://t.co/i0mo11xNg3 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 10, 2018

OF COURSE. so now the channel that made that awful video is claiming that someone in hollywood “made them make a slander video about shane dawson” to get revenge on me for talking about pedophiles in hollywood. i can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/CsfwatiCF8 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

Also, the channel that “exposed” me also has videos on their channel like this. proving even more so how hypocritical and disgusting they are. pic.twitter.com/amBw3tPDKl — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

@Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterVideo hey guys, can u please remove the twitter moment connecting my name to pedophila. it’s been proven false and it’s disgusting. thank you. pic.twitter.com/fLSNhDOcDy — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

i see you changed the title. but can u please be balanced and not have all the tweets in the first half be negative? the truth is that i’m not a pedophile. why not have that come first in the “moment”? this is a big deal. my name is in the same sentence as “pedophile”. not cool. pic.twitter.com/P8HAmLW2cp — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

the jokes are old and were out of context. i’ve been molested in my childhood. i dealt with it by making jokes. and i’ve grown up and stopped doing that. people just don’t want to let me move on. this whole experience was insane and awful and i don’t wish it on anyone. — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

@TwitterMoments can u please take down the moment about me? it was a false accusation and is proven to be false. having my name next to the word pedophila is causing me so much emotional distress. it’s just not right. — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

Pop Crave then suggested the payment of $6,500 from Logan’s manager, Jeffrey Oscar Levin, to PopBlast was for them to make the accusations in order to take the heat off the backlash

The plot thickens... Logan Paul's manager Jeffrey Levin, reportedly paid #PopBlast $6,500 to make the pedophilia accusation video about Shane Dawson in an attempt to shift focus from Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/PEKwDWvr0S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2018

There’s yet to be any word from Logan or his manager, but we’ll bring you the news as it happens.