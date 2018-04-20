Sprite Now Comes In Cucumber Flavour & People Are Freaking Out

20 April 2018, 17:06

Sprite Cucumber

We've got a feeling this is gonna be a love it/hate it for Summer 18.

We're having a bit of a sunny spell right now, so the drinks are certainly flowing. Everyone's got their favourites and drinking a nice cold can is just that little bit sweeter in the sun.

But will you be knocking back an ice cold can of Sprite Lemon Lime & Cucumber flavour this summer?

That's right, Coca Cola have created Lemon Lime & Cucumber flavoured Sprite and we don't really know how to feel!


GIF: Giphy

Thankfully we're not the only ones who don't know how to feel about this whole thing and actually people are kinda freaking out about it...

So what are you saying? Off to hunt a can down ASAP or wishing you never knew this was a thing?

