Sprite Now Comes In Cucumber Flavour & People Are Freaking Out

We've got a feeling this is gonna be a love it/hate it for Summer 18.

We're having a bit of a sunny spell right now, so the drinks are certainly flowing. Everyone's got their favourites and drinking a nice cold can is just that little bit sweeter in the sun.

But will you be knocking back an ice cold can of Sprite Lemon Lime & Cucumber flavour this summer?

That's right, Coca Cola have created Lemon Lime & Cucumber flavoured Sprite and we don't really know how to feel!



Thankfully we're not the only ones who don't know how to feel about this whole thing and actually people are kinda freaking out about it...

It was a hot day today and I needed to grab lunch, so in the rush, I decided to buy what I thought was a normal bottle of Sprite. It actually ended up tasting like liquid salad and I realised it was cucumber flavour. Why does this god-awful flavour exist? pic.twitter.com/KxgwJWF3Aj — Liam O'Dell (@lifeofathinker) April 19, 2018

So what are you saying? Off to hunt a can down ASAP or wishing you never knew this was a thing?

