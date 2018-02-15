Here's How To Get The Old Snapchat Back On Your Phone In 4 Simple Steps

15 February 2018, 11:00

Snapchat Update 2018 Solved

There IS a way to get Snapchat back but there's a big risk with reversing the update.

We get it. The new Snapchat sucks right? Well, that's what a lot of you are saying after the company rolled out the latest version of what is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media apps of all time.

snapchat update 2018

> You Know What App You'll Never Get Angry At? Our App Of Course, Download It Here!

The whole reason why Snapchat has made major changes to their app is to enable the user to differentiate content from their friends and family from companies and businesses.

But, wow do you guys not like it... not one single bit.

 

 

But, there is hope! Yes, there's a way to reverse the update and we're going to give you the low down right here, right now:

How to get the old Snapchat app on your iPhone:

Step 1: Delete the app from your iPhone (don't panic).

Step 2: Open iTunes and select your device. But instead of syncing, click the "Applications" option.

Step 3: Select ‘Apps’ in the iTunes sidebar and find Snapchat.

Step 4: Select the option to “Install” and then sync your device. If done correctly, the old version you backed up on iTunes should be back on your phone, hoorah!

How to get the old Snapchat app on your Android Phone (according to TechAdvisor):

Step 1: Find the installation file for the previous update, by searching the web for the app name, version number and APK.

Step 2: Uninstall the new Snapchat from your device, and then copy the older APK file to your phone using Windows Explorer.

Step 3: Download an Android File Explorer app to find the file on your device and then you'll have the option to install Snapchat!

> 80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

However, be warned, this could put your phone in a very vulnerable position when it comes to security. Speaking to The Independent, top security advisor Raj Samani revealed,  "While the changes to Snapchat’s user interface haven’t gone down too well, users need to be aware that any app updates are also likely to contain vital security updates in addition to changes to the look and feel".

Reverse the update at your own peril people!

Here's how to unlock every single Snapchat trophy, you're welcome!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Rita Ora

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  6. 6
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  7. 7
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  10. 10
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  11. 11
    Say Something artwork
    Say Something
    Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  15. 15
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  17. 17
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  18. 18
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  23. 23
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  25. 25
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  26. 26
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  27. 27
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  28. 28
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Anne-Marie & Marshmello
    itunes
  30. 30
    Him & I
    G-Eazy & Halsey
    itunes
  31. 31
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  34. 34
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  35. 35
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2
    Stormzy feat. MNEK
    itunes
  37. 37
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Till I'm Done
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site