Kardashian Fans Actually Think Kris Jenner’s The One That Leaked Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Videos

13 April 2018, 14:30

“The devil works but Kris Jenner works harder…”

Slightly overshadowing the happy news this week that Khloe Kardashian has finally given birth to her long-awaited first child was the looming shadow of the revelations that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women.

Congratulations Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson! Their Baby Girl Has Been Born!

As awful as the news undoubtedly was for Khloe, who was about to give birth when the videos emerged, fans have now suspected that it’s her mother, Kris Jenner, that was behind the leak.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate whether the momager might have been behind the emergence of the footage as it happened right before Khloe was due to give birth and while they were filming for the next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is said to show the aftermath of the revelations and the birth.

While we highly doubt that Kris would do that to her daughter, particularly after Khloe’s struggles to conceive were much publicised on the show, we can see why fans would suspect that the timing of the release was a little suspicious given some of the footage was filmed back in October.

We don’t think Kris is the one behind it but someone was definitely sitting on that footage and waiting for the perfect moment to release it. 

