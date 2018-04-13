Kardashian Fans Actually Think Kris Jenner’s The One That Leaked Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Videos

“The devil works but Kris Jenner works harder…”

Slightly overshadowing the happy news this week that Khloe Kardashian has finally given birth to her long-awaited first child was the looming shadow of the revelations that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women.

As awful as the news undoubtedly was for Khloe, who was about to give birth when the videos emerged, fans have now suspected that it’s her mother, Kris Jenner, that was behind the leak.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate whether the momager might have been behind the emergence of the footage as it happened right before Khloe was due to give birth and while they were filming for the next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is said to show the aftermath of the revelations and the birth.

Soooooo that video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe is from October but it just now comes out while khloe is due to give birth any day and they’re shooting another season of KUWTK the devil works hard but not harder than Kris Jenner pic.twitter.com/B6N06WiN49 — ......TyQuez (@tyquez_hunter) April 11, 2018

Khloé had her baby the day after the Tristan rumors leaked I’m not saying it’s all planned but I am saying that if kris jenner did my taxes the government would owe me millions — mgb (@mgberniee) April 12, 2018

The third Kardashian in a row just had a baby girl, 24 hours after a months-old cheating scandal was suddenly “leaked” that put her in headlines everywhere.



The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder, y’all. — ashley (@arobertson28) April 13, 2018

kris jenner calling her producers to extend keeping up with the kardashians an additional 13 seasons after leaking the video of tristan cheating on khloe pic.twitter.com/bAv1MezuPg — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) April 12, 2018

So that video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian is all the way back from October but it just now comes out while khloe is due to give birth and they’re shooting another season of KUWTK and want ratings higher than ever the devil works hard but Kris J worksharder pic.twitter.com/HXOgEPallZ — Maurisse (@SotoCindy) April 11, 2018

Kris Jenner has had the dirt on Tristan long time and leaked it right before Khloes baby was due. She paid the side chick to act out too. This tooooo coincidental — Nadine Beckles (@nadinebeckles) April 12, 2018

I’m crying cause that video from October and it’s just getting released djdhdkdjdj. Khloe and Tristan probably not even together no more. Kris Jenner be WORKING. — Bria (@briasinterIde) April 10, 2018

While we highly doubt that Kris would do that to her daughter, particularly after Khloe’s struggles to conceive were much publicised on the show, we can see why fans would suspect that the timing of the release was a little suspicious given some of the footage was filmed back in October.

We don’t think Kris is the one behind it but someone was definitely sitting on that footage and waiting for the perfect moment to release it.