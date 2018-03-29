Kris Jenner Reportedly Hates Grandaughter Stormi's Name For A Very Good Reason

29 March 2018, 13:15

Kris Jenner & Kylie Jenner

Names are worth quite a bit to the Kardashian/Jenner's and Kris Jenner is not pleased about Stormi's right now...

The whole Kardashian/Jenner clan were delighted when Kylie gave birth to her first child, Stormi, back at the beginning of 2018. After months of mystery, everyrthing was finally out in the open people could move on with their lives.

But Kylie's mum and Stormi's grandmother Kris Jenner has become unhappy and it's all down to Stormi's name.

> Fans Rip Love Island’s Kady McDermott For Claiming Kim Kardashian Copied Her Palette

When Kylie and her boyfirend Travis Scott first named their daughter Stormi, Kris appeared delighted, but that has quickly soured and it's all to do with the U.S President.


(GIF: Giphy)

President Donald Trump is locked in a legal battle with a woman named Stormi Daniles and it seems the negative press around the name is making Kris worried.

A source told Radar, "Kris Jenner thought the name 'Stormi' was cute for Kylie's baby back in February, when she was born, but now she hates it!"

They went on to add, "She's horrified and is hoping the scandal will go away so their Stormi can reclaim the name. Baby names are money to them, and this name was just bad timing, let's face it. Names are a huge thing in the Kardashian-Jenner family. They wait weeks to release the names of their babies so they can run to the copyright office and protect it for future licensing deals.'

 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onMar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

It sounds like Kris will be hoping the ongoing legal battle between the President and Stormi Daniels is concluded pretty quickly before Stormi becomes a name that everyone remembers for the wrong reasons!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kardashian Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what Kris had to say about Tyga being Stormi's real father...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  7. 7
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  9. 9
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  10. 10
    Freaky Friday artwork
    Freaky Friday
    Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  12. 12
    Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  19. 19
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  21. 21
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  22. 22
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  24. 24
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  25. 25
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  28. 28
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  29. 29
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  36. 36
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  37. 37
    Lost in Japan
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site