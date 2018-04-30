WATCH: Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks Out On Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe

30 April 2018, 10:55

It’s the first time the family have acknowledged the footage.

It’s safe to say every Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan was pretty heartbroken when the footage emerged of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian just before she gave birth to her much longed-for baby, and Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on the whole scandal.

Kanye Revealed The Crazy Interior Of His And Kim's House And She Called Him Out For It

In a teaser clip for her latest appearance on Ellen, which you can watch above, Kim revealed how she felt when the news broke, admitting it was "f**ked up."

Khloe’s battles with her fertility have been long documented on the reality show, and fans were over the moon she was finally getting her dream of being a mother, so the blow felt even more cruel for Khloe to be cheated on just before she gave birth.

During this scandal the family have not said anything publicly, something which they learnt fro when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna acrimoniously split after having baby Dream together.

We hope KoKo is OK – but she’s got a pretty amazing support system in the form of her sisters to lean on in this tough time. 

