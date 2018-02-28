Kim Kardashian Dishes The Dirt On What She Thinks Of Everyone In Her Family

Kim didn't hold back at all...

The reality TV mogul isn’t one to keep her opinions to herself and is regularly vocal about what she thinks, sometimes in the shadiest of ways.

However, in her new interview with Vogue India, the mum-of-three has revealed what she really thinks about every member of her family, both the good and the bad.

According to Kim, her older sister Kourtney is the smartest with money but can be a bit too "stubborn."

Talking about her immediate sister Khloe who is expecting her first baby, Kim loves her "I-don’t-give-a-f*** attitude" but thinks she’s becoming "too sensitive."

Kim of course said how she felt about the newest mum in the family who is also the youngest of the KarJenner family and her points were quite contradictory.

Although she loves Kylie’s "ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are", Kim wishes the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul would drop the "'I don't care, I know what I’m doing' thing."

Talking about Kendall and their mum Kris, Kim had nothing bad to say. She loves Kendall's "sweetness" but wishes she could take away her anxiety. When it comes to momager, Kris, Kim doesn't see no flaws because "she's perfect."

Here's the first video of Stormi posted by new mum Kylie...