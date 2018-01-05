Khloé Kardashian Was Fat Shamed By Her Family & The Reason Will Have You Speechless

Now Playing
5 January 2018, 14:56
This hurts our feelings...
Khloé Kardashian has always referred to herself as the “chubby one” in the family and now she’s revealed just how far she was pressured into changing her body.
The third eldest Kardashian - who is pregnant with her first child - admitted that her family’s “management” pressured her into losing weight as her image was “damaging the brand,” which is ridiculous if you ask us.
Speaking in a teaser clip for the new season of her show on weight loss, Revenge Body, she said: “I'm a huge believer of it's not what you say, it's how you say it.”
Looking really emotional, she then recalled her family members said: “Khloé, you got to lose weight cause you're really hurting the brand.
“I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt.”
Khloé, who is six months pregnant with her basketballer boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, announced her pregnancy in December after months of speculation.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!
