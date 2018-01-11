Fans Are Convinced That This Ricky Martin Throwback Is Kendall Jenner & We’re Howling

You never knew that Kendall Jenner had a male celebrity lookalike until now and the resemblance is pretty there.

Thanks to throwback Insta page, “90s.coma,” fans have made us see a resemblance between Kendall and Ricky Martin that we never would have imagined in our lives.

Sharing a throwback of the singer in Puerto Rico circa the 80s, dressed in a blue denim coat and shirt, snazzy coloured sunglasses and mullet, some fans couldn’t help but point out that the throwback looked like the model.

Or at least a male version of her. One person wrote: “Kendall Jenner?” while another quipped: “Male version of Kendall Jenner.”

We won’t lie and call it a striking resemblance but more of a now-that-you’ve-said-it-I-can-see-what-you-mean sort of similarity. Either way they're both super gorgeous.

