The Kardashian Reactions To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Are Just Weird

12 April 2018, 11:22

Kim Kourtney Kardashian Kylie Jenner

Fans are shocked at Khloe’s family’s behaviour.

It’s been a pretty rough week for Khloe Kardashian after video footage emerged of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her with multiple women while she’s about to give birth but her family’s reactions have left fans baffled.

Tristan Thompson's Been Caught Cheating On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian With Multiple Women

Following the news that Khloe might be in early labour amidst all the drama, everyone’s eyes have been glued on the rest of the family to see how they would react to the news that their latest baby daddy had been playing away.

However, fans have been left disappointed that it’s been business as usual for the Kardashian family – and the sisters have ignored the news and just carried on posting holiday snaps and promoting their merch instead.

Kylie Jenner’s been showing off her nails and her booty and plugging her Lip Kits:

 

hump day

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onApr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Momager Kris Jenner has also been plugging the cosmetics brand, while Kendall Jenner has been skydiving with another errant ex of her sisters, Scott Disick – who has three kids with Kourtney.

 

did it!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) onApr 10, 2018 at 4:11pm PDT

Kourtney and Kim meanwhile has been posting snaps of what a lovely time they have been having on their luxury holiday.

 

you got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) onApr 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Fans were surprised that the family seemed to be ignoring the cheating scandal and took to Twitter to make it known.

Here’s hoping one of them addresses it soon – we feel sorry for KoKo! 

