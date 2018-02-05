Joe Weller Responds To Boxing Defeat As Jake Paul Challenges KSI

5 February 2018, 13:22

You didn't think it would all end in the ring did you?

Ahead of their boxing match in East London's Copper Box, YouTubers Joe Weller and KSI shared some savage words for each other and there was clearly bad blood between them.

But following his defeat to KSI, Joe's shared a video of his thoughts the day after the fight and it's fair to say his words have won him plenty of fans.

As the video above shows, Joe was gracious in defeat and was full of praise for KSI with that grace not going unnoticed by fans who rushed to congratulate the YouTuber for his brilliant effort inside the ring.

This was a far cry from the Joe Weller who got in the face of KSI at the Upload YouTube event ahead of the fight in front of a live audience and taunted his opponent by bumping into him.

But we're totally here for the pair of them being civil again and it's clear the pair now have a mutual respect for each other having put their all into the contest which has already been viewed by over 20 million people.

Following the fight, KSI decided to call out Jake and Logan Paul as he was interviewed in the ring and that has escalated since the bout on Saturday night.

After KSI mocked the American YouTuber on Twitter, Jake then shared a video to his channel entitled 'KSI Wants To Fight Me?' and ended up asking his dad to fight the British star instead.

KSI is yet to respond to Jake Paul's video, but we're sure this won't be the end of this ongoing saga.

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when KSI and Caspar Lee joined us for Impression Roulette...

