Gigi Hadid Hits Back At Accusations Her “Too Skinny” Body Is Due To Taking Drugs

12 February 2018, 10:56

Gigi Hadid

The model revealed the medical condition behind her slender frame.

Gigi Hadid might have a body to die for, but even she has been victim to trolls criticising her for being too skinny – and the model has denied that her slim frame is due to drugs.

Karlie Kloss Gets Trolled With Rat Emojis After Dining With Taylor Swift’s Nemesis Katy Perry

Since starting modelling, Gigi was first slammed for being “too big for the industry” and then accused of using drugs to slim down, but the real reason for her losing weight is a thyroid condition.

Gigi cleared up the rumours in a series of tweets telling fans, “For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. 

“Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.

“Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be ‘too skinny’ for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. 

“I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u don’t understand the way my body has matured.

“Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.”

Well said Gigi, nobody should be criticised for their body shape!

> Keep Up To Date On All The Gigi Hadid News By Downloading Our App

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Rita Ora

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  6. 6
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  7. 7
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  10. 10
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  11. 11
    Say Something artwork
    Say Something
    Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  15. 15
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  17. 17
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  18. 18
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  23. 23
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  25. 25
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  26. 26
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  27. 27
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  28. 28
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  29. 29
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Anne-Marie & Marshmello
    itunes
  30. 30
    Him & I
    G-Eazy & Halsey
    itunes
  31. 31
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  34. 34
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  35. 35
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2
    Stormzy feat. MNEK
    itunes
  37. 37
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Till I'm Done
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site