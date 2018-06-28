Fans Have Outed Gemma Collins For The BIGGEST Lie About Her ‘Private Jet’ Life

28 June 2018, 10:44

Gemma collins private jet

Oh dear, GC...

Gemma Collins is just the gift that keeps giving… as well as filling our lives with INCREDIBLE memays and sayings, she also gave the best interview about her new book, ‘How To Be A Diva’ where she pretty much refused to answer any questions and now this…

TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show

… fans have discovered that Gemma has been telling some pretty big porkies about her newfound private jet lifestyle – after finding the image of the PJ she was apparently travelling in was actually the second photo on Google Images when you search ‘private jet’. Awk.

Gemma tweeted, “And I’m OFF.....  life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x”

Fans were quick to rinse her on Twitter for pretending to be on a private jet, tweeting:

Oh dear GC, you’re fabulous as you are – no need to lie! 

