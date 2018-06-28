Fans Have Outed Gemma Collins For The BIGGEST Lie About Her ‘Private Jet’ Life

Oh dear, GC...

Gemma Collins is just the gift that keeps giving… as well as filling our lives with INCREDIBLE memays and sayings, she also gave the best interview about her new book, ‘How To Be A Diva’ where she pretty much refused to answer any questions and now this…

… fans have discovered that Gemma has been telling some pretty big porkies about her newfound private jet lifestyle – after finding the image of the PJ she was apparently travelling in was actually the second photo on Google Images when you search ‘private jet’. Awk.

And I’m OFF ..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x pic.twitter.com/ULARTWeYNs — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) June 28, 2018

Gemma tweeted, “And I’m OFF..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x”

Fans were quick to rinse her on Twitter for pretending to be on a private jet, tweeting:

As if she actually chose the first picture on google — Phil Wanley (@philwanley) June 28, 2018

Me to babes. Lives changed so much hasn't it hun. Here's me jetting off to Marbs last week. Take me back GC. (Also I've read the book) pic.twitter.com/7ttzIZtsMp — Glen B (@glenboddle) June 28, 2018

This is like that time you photoshopped your head onto someone else’s body — Mnrrnt & 207 others (@Mnrrnt) June 28, 2018

Wow hahahahha googling private jets and pretending it's yours a girl can dream hahahahha — Unique Boutique (@linnymcccccc) June 28, 2018

Oh dear GC, you’re fabulous as you are – no need to lie!

