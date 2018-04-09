Fans Think Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Are Having A Baby After They Tease Exciting “News”
9 April 2018, 10:45
Could this be the next Geordie Shore pregnancy?
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland might be the next Geordie Shore stars to start a family as fans are speculating that she might be pregnant after the couple teased how happy they were to receive sine mysterious news.
Chloe tweeted, “Just had the best news ever @SamGowland123 I love you” closely followed by a photo of the two of them with the caption “Receiving the best news ever makes me happy” with a world and a heart emoji.
Just had the best news ever @SamGowland123 I love you— Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) April 7, 2018
Receiving the best news ever makes me happy @SamGowland123 pic.twitter.com/bjRvCZhzLG— Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) April 8, 2018
Sam also tweeted, “Can’t describe how happy I am!!!! Celebrate next week on holiday” as well as a picture of him with Chloe who is cradling her belly alongside the caption “#IsChloePregnant” after he had posted the same snap on Instagram writing “Can’t describe how buzzing I am with the news we’ve had today!!! Can’t wait to show use all soon”. [sic]
Can’t describe how happy I am !!!! Celebrate next week on holiday— Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) April 7, 2018
Cheers mate !!!— Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) April 7, 2018
#IsChloePregnant pic.twitter.com/VvETQi2nsU— Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) April 7, 2018
Fans were quick to assume there might be a bun in the oven, taking to Twitter:
Are you preggies??— bethel (@bethel73299222) April 8, 2018
Pregnant??— Burton Town F.C (@burton_athletic) April 8, 2018
Pregnant?— Lara Deveney(@laradeveney1995) April 8, 2018
Chloe omg are you pregnant— Ashleigh Rodgers (@ashleigh2031) April 8, 2018
What's the good news r u pregnant— diamond (@diamonds1982y) April 9, 2018
A baby nugget— Megan (@Mimibrows) April 7, 2018
pregnant!!— Chloe Walters (@chlowalters123) April 8, 2018
They’re defo having a baby like, she was pushing a trolley saying she was getting the practice in for a baby @lukeaddo22— Brittney Shipley (@BrittneyLouiseS) April 8, 2018
Omg... are you pregnant?!?!— Rachael Ann (@rachael_ann) April 7, 2018
We’ll have to wait and see what the big news is, but maybe Gaz Beadle’s little boy Chester might get a playmate sometime soon?!
