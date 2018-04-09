Fans Think Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Are Having A Baby After They Tease Exciting “News”

9 April 2018, 10:45

Chloe Ferry Sam Gowland Pregnancy Rumours

Could this be the next Geordie Shore pregnancy?

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland might be the next Geordie Shore stars to start a family as fans are speculating that she might be pregnant after the couple teased how happy they were to receive sine mysterious news.

Chloe tweeted, “Just had the best news ever @SamGowland123 I love you” closely followed by a photo of the two of them with the caption “Receiving the best news ever makes me happy” with a world and a heart emoji.

Sam also tweeted, “Can’t describe how happy I am!!!! Celebrate next week on holiday” as well as a picture of him with Chloe who is cradling her belly alongside the caption “#IsChloePregnant” after he had posted the same snap on Instagram writing “Can’t describe how buzzing I am with the news we’ve had today!!! Can’t wait to show use all soon”. [sic]

Fans were quick to assume there might be a bun in the oven, taking to Twitter:

We’ll have to wait and see what the big news is, but maybe Gaz Beadle’s little boy Chester might get a playmate sometime soon?! 

If You Want All The Low-Down On All The Latest Geordie Shore News, Head On Over To Our App!

Shawn Mendes