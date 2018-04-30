Chloe Ferry Confirms Her Latest Bit Of Surgery And Fans Are Not Happy About It

30 April 2018, 12:16

chloe ferry surgery

The Geordie Shore star has gone under the knife yet again.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry is no stranger to the surgeon’s table and her boyfriend, Sam Gowland, has confirmed she is going under the knife yet again.

Sam tweeted that he couldn’t wait to see the results of Chloe’s latest boob job, telling his followers, “Can’t wait to see ya boobs tomorrow after you’ve had them done !!!!  ya good looking little f**ker ‪@Chloe_GShore”.

 

Chloe’s made no secret of her love for surgery, and has had everything from fillers to a nose job, claiming she has spent well over £50,000 on self improvements since joining the cast.

However, fans were less than impressed with Sam’s encouragement of her surgery, tweeting:

We think you’re gorgeous just as you are Chloe, surgery or not! 

