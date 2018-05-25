Charlotte Crosby Admits She ALMOST Cheated On Stephen Bear With New Boyfriend Joshua Ritchie

She made the shocking revelations after admitting he slid into her DMs.

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie might seem like the perfect couple, but Char’s just dropped a bombshell – she nearly started meeting up with him before she split with her ex, Stephen Bear.

She made the revelations to a tabloid, explaining how Josh slid into her DMs and she was tempted to meet up with him. She admitted the couple, “When I was still kinda with Stephen, Josh actually slid into my DMs. He was like, 'are you in Ireland tonight?' I was like, 'yeah, I'm Ireland' and he went, 'you wanna meet up?' And I was actually thinking about it.”

She didn’t go through with it at the time, but the couple got together in February and have been looking extremely loved up ever since, sharing videos and pictures from their holiday recently.

Bear has also moved on and given his Instagram model girlfriend a key to his house within a month of the couple starting dating.

