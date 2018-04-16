Tristan Thompson Is Being Trolled On Instagram With Savage 'I Hope' Comments

16 April 2018, 12:00

Tristan Thompson

After the cheating storm that's clouded his relationship with Khloe Kardashian recently, people have decided to wish some harsh things on Tristan Thompson.

Barely a day before his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple's daughter, videos and pictures that reportedly showed basketball star Tristan Thompson cheating went viral online.

With Khloe in labour and the rest of the Kardashian family staying strangely quiet on the whole situation, people have decided to take #JusticeForKhloe into their own hands and have bombarded Tristan with weirdly savage comments on Instagram.

> Kylie Jenner's Congratulations On Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth Is So Basic We Can't Believe It

The 'I hope...' comments have seen people hope that Tristan endures some pretty weird fates, such as getting booed everywhere he goes and having Netflix log him out everytime he uses his account.


GIF: Giphy

Check out some of the most strangely harsh comments below...

Tristan Thompson Instagram CommentsTristan was at the birth of his daughter and has reportedly bought Khloe and his newborn daughter super-expensive matching bracelets, so it seems that the couple are still together currently.

The NBA star hasn't updated his Instagram for several days now, so he'll be hoping fans forget about this 'I hope...' trend before his next post.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, check out the moment Khloe announced she was pregnant...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Vamps Tristan Evans Engagement

Tristan Evans From The Vamps Has Just Got Engaged To His Model Girlfriend!

khloe and tristan

Tristan Thompson Bought Khloe Kardashian The Most Ridiculous ‘Push Present’

Nicola Roberts Leaked New Cheryl Music

Did Nicola Roberts Just Accidentally Leak Cheryl Cole's New Music On Instagram?
Justin Bieber What Do You Mean 11

Every Justin Bieber Song EVER: Ranked

Chloe Ferry Sam Gowland Pregnancy Rumours

Chloe Ferry Denies She's Pregnant With Sam Gowland's Baby In Her Own Iconic Way

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Coachella Fashion

Our Favourite Coachella Fashion Moments Of All Time That'll Help You Prep For Festival Season
Secret Celebrity Instagram Accounts

Secret Celebrity Instagram Accounts You Had No Idea Existed Until Now
Festival Fashion Fails Asset

We’ve Found 2018’s Festival Fashion Fails So You Don’t Have To