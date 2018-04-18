Tristan Thompson’s Return To Social Media Isn’t What Anyone Expected

It seems Tristan can't handle the abuse he has been receiving on his social media after his latest move...

His social media has been flooded with abuse from trolls, ever since footage of him allegedly cheating on his heavily pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian emerged last week, and it seems Tristan has finally had enough.

The comments on his Instagram feed have been pretty savage, with people starting a merciless 'I hope' trend that wishes tiny but terrible things to happen to the basketball player.

Everything from stubbing his toe and his phone not charging properly to getting a stroller thrown at him by Blac Chyna features.

Up until now he has remained silent, but he has finally cracked and deleted his most recent IG pic of himself as it's the one that saw the trolling thread take off.

It has been reported that Tristan was present at the birth of his and Khloe's daughter True, and the couple remain together despite a severely fractured relationship. Khloe also announced on her Instagram that True will be taking Tristan's last name.

We are still waiting for the moment he speaks out on all of that footage, and boy is there a lot of it, but for now it's clear he is reading what the internet has to say about him and is not liking it one little bit.

Watch Tristan Thompson make out with another woman in a nightclub...