“I Couldn’t Even See My Feet” Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Unbelievable Weight Loss

The Geordie Shore star showed off her new figure.

There’s no doubt Sophie Kasaei is looking pretty amazing as she showed off her new figure, and she’s revealed what sparked her transformation.

She told the Daily Mail, “There were pictures of me on the beach in June, and it was at that point where I I thought 'is that actually me?' I couldn't believe it was me. I never thought I was that big. I was so in denial about my weight.

“I always used to think that I was a skinny girl and in reality I wasn't. I would try and squeeze into a size 8 dress, because I didn't want to believe that I was a size 16. Because obviously my legs were bigger they would constantly rub together and I would have to carry talc everywhere.

“I was getting big rashes when I was walking. I would get irritated so bad and in my head I thought 'This is a health problem.' But the reason was because I was bigger. I'd be looking down at my toes and I couldn't even see my feet.

“The comments I got were very mixed. People were saying 'lose weight, you chafe because you're fat, you're a fat b***h, get off your a**e and then you won't have any chafing'. But there were other girls who could relate.

“So I think the comments that I got on that were a turning point. When you're bigger you get yourself into such a rut where you think you can't get out. You think, 'I'm fat now, what is the point in losing weight?'”

Sophie admitted that being overweight chipped away at her confidence, explaining, “When I was bigger I used to wake up every day, look in the mirror and start off the day with a negative comment about myself. So I'd wake up every day and go, 'Ugh, I'm fat and I'm ugly. I'm absolutely disgusting.' So I'd go to McDonalds and have a breakfast to make myself feel better. That was a low point.

“Maybe because I was in a relationship for all those years, I didn't really want to change. But it wasn't like I was happy and fat, I was obviously very low. I didn't think there was a way out so I sort of accepted that I was that girl.

“Being single now has made me more focused. It's helped me focus on what I want.

'Next year is about me and doing what I want to do, getting fit and taking girls' holidays, and things like that. It's all about putting myself first now.”

And while she’s embracing a healthier life, Sophie hasn’t made her diet too restrictive and still allows herself to have cheat days. She explained, “The thing is I'm a Geordie girl. I can't deny that my partying and going out has stopped – I still like to go out, even I do a few more s**t drops in the clubs, that's exercise for me.

"I don't want people to think 'I've got to stop, or I've got to deprive myself.' You don't need to do that, you can just swap stuff, so instead of having a doner kebab, have a chicken kebab. Instead of having a jagerbomb, have a gin.

“You just need to change these little bits, and wake up earlier and do some cardio. Honestly things like that can change you – I lost 10 pounds in 10 days. All I want to say is to girls who think they can't do it… if I can do it, anybody can do it.”

We think you look amazing, Sophie!