Kylie Jenner Gave Travis Scott A Birthday Cake Moulded From Hellish Nightmares

30 April 2018, 13:15

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Birthday Cake

May include: nuts, gluten and the tears from Satan himself.

We've been religiously binge-watching 'Nailed It!' on Netflix recently - a show in which failed cooks create terrible, inedible cakes. And yet, they looked like they were crafted by twelve Mary Berrys in comparison to this.

While Kanye was off on Twitter Kanye-ing, Kylie Jenner was busy celebrating her man, Travis Scott's, 26th birthday. There were presents, balloons and - we think - a cake (?)

> Kanye Revealed The Crazy Interior Of His And Kim's House And She Called Him Out For It

After renting out Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Kylie decided to immortalise the moment in cake-form. Obviously this cake was formed to perfect scale - yes, Travis' arms are as long as Kylie's entire body. And don't even get us started on the fact that Stormi Webster, the new born, was definitely allowed on a rollercoaster.

Definitely.

And the most harrowing moment of the entire cake? Kylie's. Lifeless. Cold. Stare.

Travis Scott's Birthday Cake (Kylie)Pic: Twitter

Our nightmares already hurt.

> Grab Our App Now To Ease The Pain Of Seeing This Terrifying Cake

Have you seen Kim recently opening up on the Khloé and Tristan relationship on Ellen?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blac Chyna YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna Rumoured To Be PREGNANT With Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay
Little Mix Fans

These Fans Had A Little Mix Themed Birthday Party & It Looked Incredible
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes Instagram

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship: The Pair's Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes

chloe ferry surgery

Chloe Ferry Confirms Her Latest Bit Of Surgery And Fans Are Not Happy About It

Nicki Minaj And Amber Rose Flirting Instagram

Amber Rose Posted This Picture Of Nicki Minaj And We Can't Believe Nicki's Response

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design

Anne-Marie Facial Expressions Album

9 Of The Goofiest Anne-Marie Faces That Sum Up Every Ninja's Excitement For Her Debut Album
Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide Asset

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has...So Far

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Sofia Richie

Justin Bieber's Girlfriend - Check Out The 'Sorry' Star's Complete Dating History