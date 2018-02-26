Kylie Jenner Shared Her First Video Of Stormi & It's Cute AF

Look at those teeny weeny toes!

It's undoubtedly been the biggest celebrity news in the last five years and it's the gift that keeps on giving as Kylie Jenner has now shared the first video of her lil girl Stormi!

Stormi is barely one month old and is already making headlines all over the world. Kylie posted the clip on her Snapchat account just a few days after questioning how relevant the app even was anymore:

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The reality TV star gave birth to Stormi Webster on the 1st February 2018 with partner Travis Scott by her side. In one of the most high profile pregnancy sagas of all time, it came to an end when Kylie posted this video:

The original video showed off Kim Kardashian’s new baby Chicago West, however it didn't actually show any sign of Stormi! We've since seen a pic of the bubba's hand... it won't be long until we see Stormi's lil face, surely?!

