“It’s The First Thing She Wants To Keep To Herself” Kylie Jenner Will NOT Be Announcing Her Pregnancy

The star has been laying low for months.

Kylie Jenner has been keeping a VERY low profile ever since rumours that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby surfaced and an insider has claimed that we will never get that pregnancy announcement we’ve all been waiting for.

An insider told UsWeekly, “She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that.

“She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants. If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

People magazine have claimed that Kylie is having a girl, with a source telling them, “Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn't sharing. She's been busy getting the pink nursery ready.

“She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn't freaking out. It seems more like first-time mom concerns.”

Well, it looks like we’ll only know for sure when the baby’s here then…