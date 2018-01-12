Kylie Jenner Was Pictured Holding A Newborn Baby & The Internet Has Gone Into Meltdown

Not what we expected to see today!

People have been certain that Kylie Jenner is pregnant for what seems like the longest time ever. Whilst the reality star has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, her family have done a great job at confusing us all.

But for those who aren't convinced we'll be seeing a mini Kylie running around in 2018, this picture of the Lip Kit Queen holding a baby will have come as quite the shock when it was shared on Instagram recently.

The image was shared by a well known Kylie Jenner fan account and from a quick glimpse it does very much look like it could be a leaked pic of Kylie holding her offspring...

When it comes to Instagram, many of us scroll through the pics and barely ready the captions, but in this instance the caption is hugely important because it reveals the true identity of the youngster in the snap.

The caption actually reads, '#Throwback with #Dream I can’t wait for #minikylie', so no it's not Ky's baby in the snap but her niece Dream!

That didn't stop plenty of comments from people who were pretty shocked about the whole thing. One user wrote, 'i freaked out thought she'd had a baby' whilst someone else wrote, 'I legit thought this was the first pic with her child' and another added, 'my heart skipped beats'.





(GIF: Giphy)



Sorry peeps but it looks like those of you who are holding out for baby Kylie will have to wait a little longer.

