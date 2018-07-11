KSI & Logan Paul Are Set To Face Off At Their UK Press Conference

The YouTube fight we've all been waiting for is nearly here, but first, it's time for a little press conference first.

KSI and Logan Paul are ready to fight one the year's highest anticipated boxing events in August however before all that can happen, a few stops off on the press tour are in the calendar, and the next one is in London.

It has been announced that Logan Paul and KSI will have their stare down at York Hall, London on July 18th.

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, posted the news on his Twitter:

WELCOME TO ENGLAND HAHA. MAKE SURE TO COME THROUGH TO YORK HALL AND GIVE THESE AMERICANS A PIECE OF OUR MIND pic.twitter.com/fOVNozmM0u — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) July 8, 2018

The British YouTuber and brother Deji, who is also fighting on the night of the 25th August against Logan's brother Jake will have the UK crowd on their side unlike their last press conference which ended up in an onstage brawl.

PIC: KSI/Instagram

How do you get tickets we hear you ask?! Well, it's actually a free event however it is a first come first serve basis and a maximum capacity of 1000 people... good luck with that one!