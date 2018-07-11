KSI & Logan Paul Are Set To Face Off At Their UK Press Conference

11 July 2018, 11:21

KSI Logan Paul Press Conference 2018

The YouTube fight we've all been waiting for is nearly here, but first, it's time for a little press conference first.

KSI and Logan Paul are ready to fight one the year's highest anticipated boxing events in August however before all that can happen, a few stops off on the press tour are in the calendar, and the next one is in London.

It has been announced that Logan Paul and KSI will have their stare down at York Hall, London on July 18th.

> KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight CONFIRMED: All The Details Inc. Dates, Venue & More

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, posted the news on his Twitter:

The British YouTuber and brother Deji, who is also fighting on the night of the 25th August against Logan's brother Jake will have the UK crowd on their side unlike their last press conference which ended up in an onstage brawl.

ksi logan paul press conference

PIC: KSI/Instagram

How do you get tickets we hear you ask?! Well, it's actually a free event however it is a first come first serve basis and a maximum capacity of 1000 people... good luck with that one!

