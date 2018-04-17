Kris Jenner Excitedly Reveals The Real Reason Khloe Named Her Daughter True

After Khloe revealed her newborn daughter was called True, her mum then spoke out to reveal exactly why she chose the unique name.

After remaining relatively silent since giving birth recently, Khloe Kardashian finally took to Instagram to reveal that her newborn daughter's name was in fact True.

Following the recent cheating allegations around True's father, Tristan Thompson, fans quickly labelled the name ironic and Khloe's mum Kris then swooped in to reveal the truth behind the name.

Taking to Instagram, Kris explained, 'I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true'

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) onApr 16, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

So the name True has been part of the family for years, which explains why Khloe wanted to give the name to her daughter. But what you might also notice is that at the end of Kris' post, she tagged @true - yep, less-than-a-week-old baby girl True has her own Instagram!

The account currently has 0 posts but is already being followed by over 125,000 people, plus True isn't following a single person, not even her parents!

True's father Tristan Thompson hasn't posted a single thing on social media since his daughter's birth and with fans still tolling him on Instagram, it may be a while before he does.

