Kim Kardashian Drags Lindsay Lohan In Shady Instagram Battle

We're just gonna keep refreshing IG to watch this unfold.

We live for drama. What can we say? We're petty like that.

And there's nothing more dramatic than a feud between Kim Kardashian and Lindsay 'Mean Girl' Lohan, is there?

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' superstar shared a photo of herself with a brand new style - braided hair.

If she thought her champagne pouring abilities were enough to "break the internet", this nearly shattered it into a thousand pieces, burnt them to a crisp, and blew the embers all over the shop.

After Perez Hilton shared a snap of the new hairstyle, debuted by Kim, Lindsay Lohan responded, simply saying "I am confused."

.@KimKardashian just responded to @LindsayLohan's comment on my photo of her new hair and I AM CRYING and squealing and gagging!!!!!!!! It feels like 2007 again!! pic.twitter.com/QncxBJJi9Q — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 29, 2018

If you thought that wasn't awkward enough, Kim clapped back, with "you know what's confusing.....your sudden foreign accent [sic]".

We're just gonna take five minutes out to get some popcorn and watch this unfold.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the 'KUWTK' house? 'Cause... SHEESH.