Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Split Rumours As Kanye Tries To 'Get Rid Of Everything'

Kim's response to Kanye escalated the whole thing and even Chrissy Teigen got involved!

Rarely making an appearance on Twitter, Kanye was well and truly back recently and he burst back onto the social media scene with a flurry of tweets that had everybody talking.

One of those was a message that read, 'Sometimes you have to get rid of everything' and it sparked a lot of questions from fans about exactly what he meant. The most important question came from Kanye's wife Kim, who hilariously responded 'Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?!'.

> Did Kim Kardashian Actually Spit On Tristan Thompson During Khloe Kardashian's Birth?



Whilst clearly tongue in cheek, Kim's tweet sent ripples through the internet and naturally rumours of a potential split between Kim & Kanye began to surface.

Adding to the hilarity of the situation, Chrissy Teigen then responded to Kim and claimed, 'I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need'.

Keeping the joke up, Kim then asked if Chrissy's husband John Legend could find out what was going on, saying 'Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.'

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Queue the memes and comments about the 'split' from fans who endlessly replied to Kim's tweets...

pls dm me if he breaks up with u — educated shrimp (@yaperboi) April 18, 2018

That then sparked a stern response from Kim who hit back saying, 'For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it.'

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

So if there's one thing we've learnt from this whole thing, it's that Kim and Chrissy Teigen have the best sense of humour and we kinda want them to have their own show. Just imagine!

And no. Kimye have not split. Just to confirm.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Celeb News!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Kim played 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts' with James Corden a little while back...