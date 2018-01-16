“I’m Crying!” Fans Get Emosh Over Khloe’s KUWTK Pregnancy Reveal

Everyone is so happy for Khloe’s baby news.

Khloe Kardashian might have announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, but fans were still buzzing to finally see the big reveal on last night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In last night’s show, Khloe finally told her mum, Kris Jenner, the news – and fans were over the moon to see the moment she broke the news to her family after her fertility issues were widely documented on the show.

Kris revealed, “Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I'm ecstatically surprised.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn't have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe.”

Khloe first told her assistant:

Then she revealed the news to her family, including Kylie Jenner who FaceTimed her sister.

Khloes pregnancy was all Twitter was talking about, with fans celebrating Khloe finally becoming a momma:

congratulations if anyone deserves to be a mom it's you #KUWTK — Hiveling_JD (@josephdiano77) January 16, 2018

Crying tears of joy for you all over again! So so happy for you! #KUWTK — Lisette Escobar (@lisetteescobar) January 16, 2018

Congratulations Koko! You are an amazing human but the crazy Kardashian. We love u — OgeWests (@OgeKimKanyeW) January 16, 2018

We love you so much and we’re so happy for you!!!! #KUWTK — bia loves khloé (@dashliebers) January 16, 2018

YASSSSS! we love you!!!! so excited & SO happy! — Lex (@Khlocaine_) January 16, 2018

I had so much anxiety watching you build up to say it, then you said it and I had to rewind and watch again because you were so graceful, perfect and lovely. Congrats Koko! Xoxo — yessimontana (@whyeeseseye) January 16, 2018

It feels like one of my sisters telling me they are pregnant xx — Kasey (@Aussie_Kardash) January 16, 2018

I don't even know you personally and almost cried watching your announcement. Congratulations! You're going be a great momma! — ashley basham (@Ashmae2Basham) January 16, 2018

We are so happy for KoKo – she’s going to be a great mum!