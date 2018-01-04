WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Trying To Dodge A Question About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Pretty Much Tells Us Everything

It's written all over her face!

The worst kept secret of 2017 was Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but now big sister Khloe Kardashian has just fuelled the rumours even more.

Making her first interview appearance since announcing her pregnancy on The Ellen Show, when Ellen probed the reality star about why her little sister has been in hiding, the 33–year-old couldn’t have been more obvious even if she tried.

Trying hard not to smile or confirm what the world already knows, when Ellen cheekily asked if Kylie’s having any cravings, because “she’s pregnant,” Khloe replied: "I don't know what you're talking about. Come on Ellen!"

Sure, Khloe. Suuure.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onDec 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Not one to back down easily, Ellen then asked why Kylie wasn't in the Kardashian Christmas card this year (we all know why), and she replied smiling: "I don't know, you've got to ask Kylie. Why don't you get Kylie on the show?"

We know why she can’t get Kylie on the show because she’s in hiding, durr.

The 20–year-old who is reportedly pregnant with a girl with Travis Scott is reportedly due early this year but a fan theory even claimed that she’d given birth already.

Either way, we're going to need a confirmation or a denial pretty soon!