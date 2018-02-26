People Are Freaked Out By Kendall Jenner's Weird Feet In Her Latest Nude Shoot

What are those?!

It's a well-known fact that Kendall Jenner is one of the world's hottest models so it's no wonder people are freaking out about her latest nude shoot... albeit for all the wrong reasons!

Yep, people are hella weirded out by Kendall's weird toes in the latest pics taken from a photoshoot she posted on her social media accounts.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018

The photos were a gorgeous black and white set by Sasha Samsonova, and while there's no doubting Kenny looks completely sensational, people were distracted by her feet.

Fans took to social media to talk about her long toes:

In kendall j's latest b and w photo shoot why does her feet look so weird? — ` (@laoogwen) February 26, 2018

Im scared of Kendall Jenner's feet — Dave (@debtecson) February 26, 2018

I’m actually scared of Kendall Jenner’s feet — Skinny (@KawaiiBby98) February 26, 2018

kendall are your feet okay pic.twitter.com/QcWXdjpycX — jess (@loljess_) February 25, 2018

Someone explain Kendall Jenner’s feet to me pic.twitter.com/Qdm1qmd9Vo — Kim Kardashian Hate Account (@brokebitchmount) February 25, 2018

I’ve been in love with Kendall Jenner for years but whenever i look at her feet i realize it woukd never work out between us. — JG7 (@J_Gonzo2) February 25, 2018

What the eff is up with Kendall Jenners feet? She got them crazy skeletor finger toes — Matty Clark (@mattyclark08) February 25, 2018

What's your biggest fear?



Kendall Jenner's feet pic.twitter.com/rHtCemBN9r — ellieeeee (@EllieHogger) February 25, 2018

kendall jenner got fingers on her feet — kat (@_eyeliketacos) February 25, 2018

Kendall Jenner posted a nude but all I can focus on is her ratchet ass foot tf is going on here pic.twitter.com/XHFnjlOZmm — caroline (@cleth__) February 25, 2018

no offence but why are Kendall's toes longer than my fingers .... — mon (@kiwicreatures) February 26, 2018

Kendall Jenner's new photos are stunning but I can stop staring at her toes that are like 3 inches long??? — Lindsey Miller (@lindseyymiller) February 25, 2018

im crying kendall jenner has the longest toes i’ve ever seen in my life SHE GOT 4 HANDS — kiaraㅤ (@bieberskuwonu) February 25, 2018

Well, we guess it's true - nobody's perfect after all, huh?