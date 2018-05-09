Kendall Jenner Says That Met Gala Push Incident Is 'Absolutely False'

9 May 2018, 16:33

Kendall Jenner Push At The Met Gala

The 22 year old was forced to issue a response after a video appearing to show the reality star pushing a security guard went viral.

As one of the most high profile events on the celebrity calendar, all eyes are on the Met Gala each year. However, this year all eyes were not only on the amazing outfits people showed up in, but also on Kendall Jenner's left hand after she 'pushed' a security guard.

Now Kendall has made an official statement about the situation, such is the level of outrage online and in it she's denied the whole thing.

In a statement given to the Express, an official rep for Kendall revealed, “This is absolutely false. Kendall did not push anyone. She simply put her hand up so she was not stepped on.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star made an appearance on the red carpet and posed for pictures wearing a gorgeous white jumpsuit, but as a member of security appeared to be backing in her direction she put her hand out to stop him from walking into her.

As you can see from the video above, Kendall's actions stopped a likely collision between the two, but many people on Twitter felt that her 'push' was out of order..

Soz peeps but we're calling no push on this - a light hand on someone's back is far from a push. Now we can all move on with our lives!

Whilst you're here, check out Kendall Jenner discussing her 'baby fever'...

