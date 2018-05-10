Tristan Thompson Reveals What True Looks Like, Speaking Out For The First Time Since Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

It's the first time he's spoken about his baby daughter.

Baby True Thompson might be turning a month old, but it’s the first time Tristan Thompson has spoken out about his baby girl – and he’s revealed what the little lady looks like!

Speaking on the RoadTrippin’ podcast, Tristan spoke out about becoming a father for the second time (he already has a son with a another woman), his plans to have more babies and what True looks like.

He revealed, “[True]’s doing good. Of course, Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline, and baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**tting. That's all they do. That's all they do.”

Tristan also revealed that there is a massive difference between having a son and a daughter, explaining, “Yeah, I think with a girl, you're just so much more emotionally like... With a boy, it's just like, ‘Hey, man. You'll be alright, man. Stop crying.’ But it's like, ‘True, it's gonna be OK. You know, we're right here. Daddy's here to feed you. It's me, look, yeah!’ It's way different, but it's fun, though. It changes you.”

It sounds like True is the perfect combination of mum and dad, with Tristan describing her as, having a full head of hair, green eyes and being born 21 inches long. N’aww.

Tristan also revealed that he is definitely planning to add to his family, admitting, “Naw, [I’m not done with having kids] I'm gonna keep going. I've got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”

It looks like the couple have put the revelations that Tristan cheated on Khloe behind them to raise True together – now we’re just waiting on the first pictures!

