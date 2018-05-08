Kylie Jenner Accidentally Started 2018's Hottest Trend With Her Met Gala Plaster

8 May 2018, 10:59

Selena Gomez Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner effect knows no bounds.

Unless you’ve literally been living under a rock, you’ll know the Met Gala is THE biggest night in the celebrity calendar – and every star that walks the red carpet gets scrutinised for their meticulously planned outfit from head to toe.

WATCH: Nick Jonas Casually Rode A Packed Subway To The Met Gala!

So it’s no wonder that some eagle eyed fans noticed an accessory that Kylie Jenner tried to conceal.. the plaster on her left upper arm which they couldn’t work out whether it was the adhesive left over or a band aid covered in make up.

Picture & Main Image: Getty 

As well as speculating what the mystery plaster might be concealing, fans were quick to suggest that Kylie had started her very own trend with that bold fashion statement.

There is literally NOTHING that the Kardashian-Jenners can’t make into a trend. We’re waiting for the Kylie Cosmetics’ plaster range to hit shelves any day now…

> Tap Our App And We'll Give You All Of The Met Gala Goss...

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Love Island 2018 Villa

Where Is Love Island Filmed? The 2018 Villa's Location Revealed
Shawn Mendes Tour

Shawn Mendes - The Tour: Tickets, Dates, News & More

Cardi B & Rita Ora

People Are Convinced Cardi B Accidentally Threw Shade At Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
Liam Payne Bear

"Where's My Place?" Liam Payne Reveals His Struggles After Bear Was Born

Kendall Jenner Push Asset

People Can't Decide If Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Push Was Acceptable Or Not

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design