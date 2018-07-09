Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Had Her Lip Filler Taken Out

9 July 2018, 17:24

kylie jenner

She’s switched up her look.

Kylie Jenner has been on a mission to plump her lips up over the past few years. 

When she was just 16 she decided to start getting lip fillers and not long after she launched her (super successful) lip-kit business.  

 

pop up

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onMay 18, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

However, it looks like the new mum has had a change of heart and decided she now wants to rock a more natural look. 

The 20-year-old posted a photograph on Instagram on Sunday night in which she looked more fresh-faced than ever. 

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to pick up on the fact her lips looked noticeably smaller than usual, with one writing: “She looks like the old Kylie here I don’t know why.”

 

heat wave

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onJul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Kylie then responded to the fan, saying: “I got rid of all my filler.”

We’re loving her new look! 

