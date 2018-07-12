Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Did Stormi's Mum Become The Youngest Billionaire?

12 July 2018, 15:24

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister is on track to be the youngest self-made billionaire but is Kylie Jenner’s net worth now?

Kylie Jenner is just 20-years-old but despite not yet having reached the legal age to buy a glass of wine for herself in the USA, she's already amassed an impressive net worth that most of us could only dream about. 

People Are Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Secretly Married Younes Bendjima Whilst On Holiday In Italy

She's just given birth to her first baby, Stormi Webster, and she's something of a make-up mogul with her Kylie Cosmetics line, but how much have all of Kylie's investments netted her? Well, it's even more than you think... Ky's on track to be a BILLIONAIRE according to Forbes.

How much is Kylie Jenner worth in 2018?

Kylie's currently worth $900 million, and is on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire as her fortune is forecast to hit $1billion very soon. 

How did Kylie Jenner make her money?

The reality star made an estimated $800million from her make up line, which she owns 100% of, added to that the countless other TV appearances, product endorsements and #spon posts and it makes her far and away the richest of her sisters. 

Is Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire?

She's on track to be the youngest ever self-made billionaire, trumping Mark Zuckerberg who managed it at just 23-years-old thanks to Facebook. 

Very impressive, Miss Jenner! 

