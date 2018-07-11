People Are Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Secretly Married Younes Bendjima Whilst On Holiday In Italy

Kourtney's been on a luxury Italian holiday with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her kids and people are convinced they secretly tied the knot after a string of clues...

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian went public with her 25-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, they've basically been on non-stop holidays and looking so damn good together in every picture they take. Yeah, they're basically the biggest couple goals of all time.

Their latest vacay has been a luxury trip around the Italian med, staying on a super yacht and spending their days lounging around on boats and visiting highly romantic towns, all with Kourt's kids in tow, which has got people asking, did they secretly get married?

I think Kourtney and Younes secretly got married in Italy — (@kjenipher_) July 11, 2018

I think Kourtney and Younes secretly got married in Italy I’m calling it — Jenn McKelvie (@jenniferlogan15) July 8, 2018

The rumours increased further still, when Kris Jenner suddenly flew out to meet them, as well as Kim's ex-assistant turned Kourt's BFF Steph Shep, and now people are convinced they secretly got hitched.

Watching Kourtney kardashian having the time of her life in Italy with her new boyfriend is kind of like America’s royal wedding :) — Chloe Bruderer (@chlobrud) July 2, 2018

If it's true, we couldn't be happier for our American prince and princess, but would there really be a Kardashian wedding without the cameras, or more importantly, the sisters?!

