People Are Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Secretly Married Younes Bendjima Whilst On Holiday In Italy

11 July 2018, 16:04

Kourtney Kardashian Younes Holiday

Kourtney's been on a luxury Italian holiday with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her kids and people are convinced they secretly tied the knot after a string of clues...

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian went public with her 25-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, they've basically been on non-stop holidays and looking so damn good together in every picture they take. Yeah, they're basically the biggest couple goals of all time.

 

Ride with U

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) onJul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Who Is Younes Bendjima? Everything You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Model Boyfriend

Their latest vacay has been a luxury trip around the Italian med, staying on a super yacht and spending their days lounging around on boats and visiting highly romantic towns, all with Kourt's kids in tow, which has got people asking, did they secretly get married?

The rumours increased further still, when Kris Jenner suddenly flew out to meet them, as well as Kim's ex-assistant turned Kourt's BFF Steph Shep, and now people are convinced they secretly got hitched.

 

had some work to do so flew in the momager

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) onJul 7, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT 

If it's true, we couldn't be happier for our American prince and princess, but would there really be a Kardashian wedding without the cameras, or more importantly, the sisters?!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner

What Is Kylie Jenner's Current Net Worth In 2018? How Did She Make Her Millions?
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson kiss

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Kiss Tristan Thompson On Snapchat For The First Time Since Cheating Scandal
kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s Had Her Lip Filler Taken Out

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

Who Is Younes Bendjima? Everything You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Model Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian tristan Thompson

Watch: Kim Kardashian Persuades Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her At Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party

More News

Riverdale Madelaine Petsch BTS sneak peek

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Gives Us A Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes Whilst Filming Series 3
ed Sheeran Anne Marie

Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran's Duet Of Their Song '2002' Is Giving Us Life
Little Mix 'Only You' Music Video Teaser

WATCH: Little Mix Tease 'Only You' Music Video With Secret Code
Logan Paul Chloe Bennet

Logan Paul & Chloe Bennet Are Officially Dating After They Post Loved-Up Insta Stories

Megan Hanson Knows Alexandra

Love Island Accused Of Being 'Fixed' As These Two Contestants Actually Know Each Other