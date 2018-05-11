WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson BLOCKED Her After Her Ellen Interview

11 May 2018, 16:08

It did not go down well…

Kim Kardashian has so far been the only member of the family that has spoken out about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian but it looks like it didn’t go down well at all…

Tristan Thompson Reveals What True Looks Like, Speaking Out For The First Time Since Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

After Kim called the situation “so f**ked up” when she appeared on Ellen, she was a bit more careful with her words when interviewed by Kelly and Ryan this week, admitting that Tristan had blocked her after it came out!

She revealed, “OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media - and not from Khloe. So, I'm going to... yes, I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families”.

Kim had previously said of Tristan’s cheating being revealed just as Khloe was about to give birth to her long-awaited first baby, “I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f***ed up.

“We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. You know she's so strong and she's doing the best that that she can. It's a really sad situation all over.”

Here’s hoping her latest comments won’t cause more rifts with Tristan!

