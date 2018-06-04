The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Series 15 Trailer Promises To Show 'The Real Stories Behind The Headlines'

4 June 2018, 12:23

The trailer for the 15th series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is here and it's bursting with all the latest drama, from Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy to Kourtney's new relationship with Younes Bendjima!

The next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally approaching, and although there's no definite release date yet, the trailer promises some seriously dramatic footage, and honestly, we can barely contain our excitement.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks Out On Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe

The power family are renowned for filming every inch of their dramatic lives on their show, and after the most recent drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kylie's secret pregnancy and Kimye's controversial tweet sprees, the show is going to be spoilt for choice choosing what to show us.

In the trailer, Kourtney speaks about her new relationship and how it takes priority over work, Khloe reaches the end of her pregnancy and Kanye West even makes an appearance. Buzzing.

