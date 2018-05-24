Kanye West Is "Here To Win" Against The Kardashians On Family Feud

24 May 2018, 14:38

The Kardashians compete against Kim and Kanye in an episode of Family Feud and the first clip looks hilarious.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised the entire world when it emerged they were appearing alongside both their families on an episode of Family Feud. You've heard that right, it's the Kardashians V The Wests and it's guaranteed to be nothing less than life changing.

Kim Kardashian's Stranger Things Cameo: "It's Gonna Be Amazing!"

According to Kim, 'Ye is obsessed with the game show and jumped at the opportunity to appear on the show when the original players, the actual Hiltons, dropped out. We know, its so many famous families for anyone's brain to process and and we can't get enough of it.

The show's host Steve Harvey admitted on Ellen that Kim Kardashian was 'useless' at answering questions and now we've officially put Sunday June 10th in our calendars.

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Fan

Khloe Kardashian Was Furious After This Fan Took A Sneaky Picture Of Her
Khloe Kardashian Staying Tristan Thompson Asset

Khloe Kardashian Basically Just Told Everyone She's Staying With Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Kylie Jenner Bodyguard Speaks Out Asset

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Has Finally Spoken Out About Rumours He's Stormi's Dad
Kim Kardashian Khloe Tristan Thompson

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson BLOCKED Her After Her Ellen Interview

More News

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History: From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey To Austin Mahone
Love Island possible contestants

Love Island 2018 – All The Rumoured Contestants For This Series Revealed!

Jack & Jack Instagram

Who Are Jack & Jack? Everything You Need To Know About The American Pop Duo
Chris Hemsworth Sings Wrecking Ball

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Attacked By A Dog Whilst Reenacting Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Shawn Mendes Listening Party Asset

Shawn Mendes Invited Fans For A Secret Listening Session Of His New Album