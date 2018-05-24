Kanye West Is "Here To Win" Against The Kardashians On Family Feud

The Kardashians compete against Kim and Kanye in an episode of Family Feud and the first clip looks hilarious.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised the entire world when it emerged they were appearing alongside both their families on an episode of Family Feud. You've heard that right, it's the Kardashians V The Wests and it's guaranteed to be nothing less than life changing.

Kim Kardashian's Stranger Things Cameo: "It's Gonna Be Amazing!"

According to Kim, 'Ye is obsessed with the game show and jumped at the opportunity to appear on the show when the original players, the actual Hiltons, dropped out. We know, its so many famous families for anyone's brain to process and and we can't get enough of it.

The show's host Steve Harvey admitted on Ellen that Kim Kardashian was 'useless' at answering questions and now we've officially put Sunday June 10th in our calendars.

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kardashian News